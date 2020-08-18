Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL Sells 1,158 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL reduced its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 693,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,158 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices makes up 5.5% of Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL owned approximately 0.19% of Analog Devices worth $85,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Analog Devices by 14.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,803,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,492,540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571,383 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 6.7% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,718,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $871,238,000 after acquiring an additional 609,182 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,633,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $773,956,000 after acquiring an additional 176,366 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,407,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $483,921,000 after acquiring an additional 123,599 shares during the period. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices by 1.0% during the second quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,990,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $612,090,000 after acquiring an additional 48,620 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADI. Edward Jones cut Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $93.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on Analog Devices from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $134.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.68.

ADI stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.88. 5,701,519 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,970,915. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.39. The company has a market capitalization of $43.17 billion, a PE ratio of 39.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.31. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $127.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 20.05%. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Steve Pietkiewicz sold 3,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.29, for a total transaction of $457,405.90. Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 8,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $959,533.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,242,880.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,325 shares of company stock worth $1,661,769 over the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

