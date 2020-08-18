Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL Sells 127,799 Shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL reduced its position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,061,546 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 127,799 shares during the quarter. Thor Industries makes up about 7.3% of Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL owned 1.92% of Thor Industries worth $113,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Thor Industries by 54.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,868,560 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $247,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065,606 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Thor Industries by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,780,326 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,094,000 after buying an additional 209,033 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Thor Industries by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,323,180 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,812,000 after buying an additional 12,791 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Thor Industries by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,014,222 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,780,000 after buying an additional 419,807 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Thor Industries by 210.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 806,179 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,882,000 after acquiring an additional 546,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

Thor Industries stock traded down $3.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.92. 437,919 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,018,480. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.30 and a 52-week high of $121.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 2.59.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The construction company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

THO has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on Thor Industries from $62.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $60.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Thor Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.30.

Thor Industries Profile

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.