Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL Sells 53,867 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL lowered its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 52.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 53,867 shares during the quarter. Booking comprises 4.9% of Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL owned 0.12% of Booking worth $76,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 27 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in Booking by 75.0% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 28 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in Booking in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,250.00 to $1,700.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Booking from $1,200.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,700.00 to $2,020.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Booking from $1,535.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, August 7th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booking currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,787.26.

BKNG traded up $25.99 on Tuesday, hitting $1,778.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,231. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,107.29 and a 12 month high of $2,094.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,708.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,607.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market cap of $72.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.03.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($10.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($11.87) by $1.06. Booking had a return on equity of 53.57% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company had revenue of $630.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $23.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 83.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 21.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

