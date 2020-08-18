TMAC Resources (OTCMKTS:TMMFF) Rating Reiterated by Laurentian Bank of Canada

TMAC Resources (OTCMKTS:TMMFF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $1.75 target price on shares of TMAC Resources in a report on Friday. TD Securities lowered shares of TMAC Resources to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Laurentian reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TMAC Resources in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.42.

OTCMKTS TMMFF traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $1.08. The company had a trading volume of 5,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,524. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.13 and its 200-day moving average is $1.08. TMAC Resources has a 52 week low of $0.31 and a 52 week high of $4.38.

TMAC Resources Company Profile

TMAC Resources Inc engages in exploring, evaluating, developing, and mining mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is the Hope Bay Project covering an area of 1,101 square kilometers located in the Kitikmeot region of western Nunavut Territory.

