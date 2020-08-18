ToaCoin (TOA) Price Reaches $0.0001

ToaCoin (CURRENCY:TOA) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. ToaCoin has a total market cap of $1.10 million and approximately $24.00 worth of ToaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ToaCoin has traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar. One ToaCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Trade Satoshi, C-CEX, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00048222 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12,326.54 or 1.00331768 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002232 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000919 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.81 or 0.00177562 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001348 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000060 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00004486 BTC.

ToaCoin Profile

ToaCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 9th, 2017. ToaCoin’s total supply is 9,361,725,054 coins and its circulating supply is 8,994,021,185 coins. The Reddit community for ToaCoin is /r/TOACoin_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ToaCoin’s official Twitter account is @toacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ToaCoin is www.toacoin.com.

ToaCoin Coin Trading

ToaCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge and C-CEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ToaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ToaCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ToaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

