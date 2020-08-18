Toll Brothers (TOL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The construction company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 6.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. On average, analysts expect Toll Brothers to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Toll Brothers stock opened at $42.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 6.84 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.73. Toll Brothers has a 1-year low of $13.28 and a 1-year high of $49.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.92%.

In related news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 30,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $1,140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 350,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,317,366. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 120,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $4,117,200.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 260,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,512,900. 10.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on TOL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Toll Brothers from $16.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine raised Toll Brothers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BTIG Research cut Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wedbush lifted their price target on Toll Brothers from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Toll Brothers from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.75.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.