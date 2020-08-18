TransferCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $124,677.32 (TX)

TransferCoin (CURRENCY:TX) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 18th. TransferCoin has a total market cap of $124,677.32 and $229.00 worth of TransferCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TransferCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0150 or 0.00000125 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TransferCoin has traded 26.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001471 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00013327 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded down 41% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TransferCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2015. TransferCoin’s total supply is 8,296,433 coins. TransferCoin’s official Twitter account is @Transfer_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TransferCoin is /r/TXPRJ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for TransferCoin is transfercointx.pw. TransferCoin’s official website is txproject.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin specifications – Hybrid POW/POS – Algo x11 – 60 sec per block – Difficulty adjusts every block coin maturity 80 – Min. stake age 24 hours – POW 15 000 blocks – POW Block reward 300 TX per block – POS from block 1 000 to 15 000 block reward 300 TX per block – POS From block 15 001 onward block reward 1 TX per block. “

TransferCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TransferCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TransferCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TransferCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

