Trexcoin Price Hits $0.0000 (TREX)

Trexcoin (CURRENCY:TREX) traded down 50.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. Trexcoin has a total market capitalization of $5,964.69 and approximately $1.00 worth of Trexcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Trexcoin has traded 8.5% higher against the dollar. One Trexcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Trexcoin alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00041632 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Trexcoin Coin Profile

Trexcoin is a coin. It was first traded on July 12th, 2018. Trexcoin’s total supply is 10,006,849,553 coins and its circulating supply is 1,006,849,553 coins. Trexcoin’s official Twitter account is @YourootNews and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Trexcoin is www.trexcoin.org.

Trexcoin Coin Trading

Trexcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trexcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trexcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Trexcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Trexcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Trexcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.