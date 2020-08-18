Trexquant Investment LP Acquires 1,544 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,703 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LMT. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 7,739 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.4% in the second quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 25,568 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,330,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 22.1% in the second quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Cedar Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1ST Source Bank grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 7,620 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LMT. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $371.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Cowen initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $442.67.

Shares of LMT stock traded up $2.68 on Tuesday, reaching $391.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,158,068. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $373.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $378.85. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $266.11 and a 1 year high of $442.53. The company has a market capitalization of $109.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.07. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 182.05%. The business had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.00 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.40 per share. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

