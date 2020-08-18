Trexquant Investment LP Sells 89,620 Shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Trexquant Investment LP lessened its stake in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 49.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,620 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter valued at $75,000. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 3.7% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Altria Group by 2.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 330,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,970,000 after buying an additional 8,802 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 44.2% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Altria Group by 3.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,755,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,154,000 after buying an additional 88,674 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MO stock traded up $0.38 on Tuesday, reaching $43.41. 117,569 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,572,056. The company has a market capitalization of $79.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.43. Altria Group Inc has a 12-month low of $30.95 and a 12-month high of $52.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.56.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 109.11% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Research analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.62%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Altria Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.36.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

