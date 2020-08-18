Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) Shares Bought by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) by 20.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,405 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC owned about 0.08% of Trinity Industries worth $2,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TRN. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Trinity Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Trinity Industries during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Trinity Industries by 28.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Trinity Industries during the first quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Trinity Industries by 25.4% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares during the last quarter. 95.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trinity Industries stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.70. 2,555 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,003,758. Trinity Industries Inc has a 12-month low of $14.53 and a 12-month high of $24.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.15 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.62.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). Trinity Industries had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 4.68%. The company had revenue of $509.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Trinity Industries Inc will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Trinity Industries from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Trinity Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Trinity Industries from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Trinity Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

