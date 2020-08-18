Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Price Target Raised to $26.00 at DA Davidson

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) had its price target raised by equities researchers at DA Davidson from $23.00 to $26.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the travel company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.56% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cfra reduced their price objective on Tripadvisor from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Tripadvisor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tripadvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Tripadvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.29.

Shares of TRIP stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.93. 16,511 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,561,811. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -27.54 and a beta of 1.34. Tripadvisor has a 1-year low of $13.73 and a 1-year high of $42.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.78.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The travel company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.01). Tripadvisor had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $59.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.82 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 86.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Tripadvisor will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Seth J. Kalvert sold 24,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $543,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,667 shares in the company, valued at $127,507.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 22,837 shares of Tripadvisor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $519,541.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 4.7% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,089 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Tripadvisor by 117.6% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 39,383 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 21,281 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 116,282 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 1.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 443,509 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $7,713,000 after purchasing an additional 7,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 61.6% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 89,456 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 34,086 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

