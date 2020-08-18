Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI) will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Triumph Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.34). Triumph Group reported earnings per share of $0.64 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 118.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Triumph Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to $0.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to $0.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Triumph Group.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $495.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.84 million. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 12.76% and a negative net margin of 12.14%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TGI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Triumph Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks downgraded Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Triumph Group in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Triumph Group in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Triumph Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.29.

Shares of Triumph Group stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,619,061. The company has a market capitalization of $388.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 2.62. Triumph Group has a 12 month low of $3.02 and a 12 month high of $29.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.86 and a 200 day moving average of $10.37.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Triumph Group during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 2,588.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,533 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 6,290 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Triumph Group by 216.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,910 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Triumph Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Triumph Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. 98.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Triumph Group Company Profile

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Integrated Systems, Aerospace Structures, and Product Support. It offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, landing gear actuation systems, control system valve bodies, landing gear components and assemblies, electronic engine controls, main engine gear box assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, fuel pumps, geared transmissions and drive train components, secondary flight control systems, fuel metering units, and vibration absorbers.

