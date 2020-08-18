Trollcoin (TROLL) Reaches Market Cap of $436,974.71

Trollcoin (CURRENCY:TROLL) traded up 55.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. Over the last seven days, Trollcoin has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Trollcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bleutrade and CryptoBridge. Trollcoin has a market cap of $436,974.71 and $3.00 worth of Trollcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00048222 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12,326.54 or 1.00331768 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002232 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000919 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.81 or 0.00177562 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001348 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000060 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00004486 BTC.

Trollcoin Coin Profile

Trollcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 7th, 2014. Trollcoin’s total supply is 592,810,145 coins. Trollcoin’s official Twitter account is @trollcoinbase. Trollcoin’s official website is trollcoin.com.

Trollcoin Coin Trading

Trollcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Bleutrade. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trollcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trollcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Trollcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

