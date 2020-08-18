TRON Price Up 45.8% This Week (TRX)

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 18th. One TRON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0302 or 0.00000246 BTC on exchanges including Cobinhood, Coinnest, DDEX and Liquid. During the last week, TRON has traded 45.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. TRON has a total market capitalization of $2.17 billion and $1.53 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008153 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00138455 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $228.45 or 0.01859432 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.50 or 0.00191275 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000927 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00137027 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000161 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About TRON

TRON’s genesis date was September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 100,850,743,812 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,657,369 coins. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for TRON is tron.network. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TRON

TRON can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Allcoin, BTC-Alpha, DigiFinex, Huobi, Zebpay, Rfinex, Cobinhood, OKEx, Exrates, Trade Satoshi, IDAX, LBank, Exmo, Hotbit, Cryptopia, Tidex, Liquid, DDEX, YoBit, BitForex, Neraex, Tokenomy, Kryptono, BitFlip, Bithumb, ChaoEX, Gate.io, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Ovis, CoinExchange, Livecoin, Bitfinex, LATOKEN, CoinEx, Bittrex, Coindeal, DragonEX, Liqui, Sistemkoin, Indodax, Mercatox, Bibox, Kucoin, LiteBit.eu, Binance, CoinBene, Stocks.Exchange, OEX, OpenLedger DEX, Upbit, IDCM, Bitbns, Coinnest, WazirX, Koinex, CoinFalcon, CoinTiger, Coinrail, OTCBTC, Braziliex, CoinEgg, Bit-Z, Fatbtc, RightBTC, Cryptomate and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

