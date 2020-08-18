TTC (TTC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $12.13 Million

TTC (CURRENCY:TTC) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 18th. TTC has a total market capitalization of $12.13 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of TTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TTC coin can currently be purchased for $0.0276 or 0.00000229 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, IDEX, Bittrex and BitForex. In the last week, TTC has traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TTC alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00039263 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00004699 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $660.35 or 0.05480231 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002850 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004011 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003486 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00047184 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About TTC

TTC (TTC) is a coin. It was first traded on March 6th, 2018. TTC’s total supply is 896,365,156 coins and its circulating supply is 439,340,000 coins. TTC’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol. The official message board for TTC is medium.com/ttc-official-blog. The Reddit community for TTC is /r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TTC’s official website is www.ttc.eco.

TTC Coin Trading

TTC can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bibox, BitForex, Bittrex and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.