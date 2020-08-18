Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,167,658 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,717 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.15% of Twitter worth $34,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TWTR. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Twitter by 2.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 25,492,922 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $626,106,000 after acquiring an additional 543,601 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Twitter by 5.8% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 16,142,958 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $396,471,000 after buying an additional 888,626 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Twitter by 3.4% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,630,694 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $113,873,000 after buying an additional 151,968 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Twitter by 23.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,682,779 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $90,449,000 after buying an additional 703,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Twitter by 8.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,093,822 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $92,165,000 after buying an additional 231,300 shares in the last quarter. 72.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Twitter from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Twitter from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Twitter from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Twitter from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Twitter in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Twitter has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.95.

In other Twitter news, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.52, for a total transaction of $60,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 11,813 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total transaction of $428,457.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,135 shares of company stock worth $1,662,648. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Twitter stock opened at $37.97 on Tuesday. Twitter Inc has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $45.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 10.10 and a current ratio of 10.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.14.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The social networking company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.24). Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.17% and a negative net margin of 32.54%. The firm had revenue of $683.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Twitter Inc will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

