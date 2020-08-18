U Network (UUU) Trading Down 0.3% Over Last 7 Days

U Network (CURRENCY:UUU) traded down 7.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 18th. In the last week, U Network has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. U Network has a market cap of $5.66 million and $626,985.00 worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One U Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000023 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000040 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About U Network

U Network (CRYPTO:UUU) is a token. Its launch date was February 9th, 2018. U Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,994,600,000 tokens. U Network’s official Twitter account is @UNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for U Network is medium.com/unetwork. The Reddit community for U Network is /r/UNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for U Network is u.network.

U Network Token Trading

U Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as U Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire U Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase U Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

