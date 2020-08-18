Ubiq (UBQ) Price Up 40.5% This Week

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. In the last week, Ubiq has traded up 40.5% against the US dollar. Ubiq has a total market capitalization of $6.58 million and $22,391.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ubiq coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00001282 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Expanse (EXP) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ubiq Profile

Ubiq (UBQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ubiq is ubiqsmart.com. Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ubiq Coin Trading

Ubiq can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubiq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ubiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

