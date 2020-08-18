UBS Group AG Boosts Position in Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN)

UBS Group AG increased its stake in Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN) by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,091 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.10% of Appian worth $3,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of APPN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Appian by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,179,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,441,000 after buying an additional 264,533 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Appian during the 1st quarter worth about $1,206,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier grew its holdings in Appian by 96.5% during the 2nd quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 213,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,962,000 after acquiring an additional 105,020 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Appian during the 1st quarter worth about $3,389,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Appian by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 498,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,068,000 after acquiring an additional 56,662 shares in the last quarter. 38.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Bobbie G. Kilberg sold 2,868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total value of $171,649.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,662,049.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Prashanth Boccassam sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.47, for a total transaction of $190,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,332,812.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,868 shares of company stock valued at $1,477,460 over the last ninety days. 46.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Appian stock opened at $51.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.04 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.39. Appian Corp has a 52 week low of $29.07 and a 52 week high of $64.72.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $66.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.24 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 16.47% and a negative return on equity of 21.85%. Appian’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Appian Corp will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on APPN shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Appian in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Appian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Appian from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut shares of Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Appian from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.78.

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured.

