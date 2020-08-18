UBS Group AG Buys 171,158 Shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX)

UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) by 166.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 274,090 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 171,158 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L were worth $3,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMX. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 44.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 125.5% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,998 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 43.5% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 5,406 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.21% of the company’s stock.

Get America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L alerts:

Shares of AMX opened at $12.99 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.87 and its 200 day moving average is $13.51. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L has a 12-month low of $10.12 and a 12-month high of $18.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. The stock has a market cap of $42.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.71.

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $10.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.65 billion. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 10.13%. On average, analysts expect that America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.1779 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a yield of 2.6%. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.08%.

AMX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities initiated coverage on shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a “speculative buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.80.

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L Profile

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America, the United States, the Caribbean, and Europe. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.