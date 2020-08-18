UGAS Trading 20.4% Higher Over Last Week (UGAS)

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 18th. UGAS has a total market capitalization of $5.27 million and approximately $592,291.00 worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, UGAS has traded up 20.4% against the U.S. dollar. One UGAS token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0307 or 0.00000254 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi Korea, Huobi Global and Bgogo.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00039263 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00004699 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $660.35 or 0.05480231 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002850 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004011 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003486 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00047184 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About UGAS

UGAS is a token. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 tokens. UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB. UGAS’s official website is ultrain.io. The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain.

Buying and Selling UGAS

UGAS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Korea, Bgogo and Huobi Global. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UGAS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UGAS using one of the exchanges listed above.

