Ultrapar Participacoes SA (NYSE:UGP) Short Interest Down 14.5% in January

Ultrapar Participacoes SA (NYSE:UGP) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,060,000 shares, a decrease of 14.5% from the January 15th total of 4,750,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Shares of UGP traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.40. The stock had a trading volume of 451,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,506,444. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.15. Ultrapar Participacoes has a 1-year low of $1.97 and a 1-year high of $6.68.

Get Ultrapar Participacoes alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,035,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,375,000 after buying an additional 94,584 shares during the period. AMS Capital Ltda grew its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. AMS Capital Ltda now owns 2,251,530 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,471,000 after buying an additional 787,197 shares during the period. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda grew its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 1,686,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,719,000 after buying an additional 128,637 shares during the period. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,202,000. Finally, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,669,000. Institutional investors own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

UGP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ultrapar Participacoes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Ultrapar Participacoes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group raised Ultrapar Participacoes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, HSBC lowered Ultrapar Participacoes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.58.

Ultrapar Participacoes Company Profile

Ultrapar Participações SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, chemicals, storage, and drugstores businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. The company's Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, as well as independent dealers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

Featured Article: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Ultrapar Participacoes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultrapar Participacoes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.