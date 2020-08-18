Unify (UNIFY) Price Up 8.5% Over Last Week

Unify (CURRENCY:UNIFY) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. One Unify coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Mercatox, CryptoBridge and YoBit. Unify has a market cap of $104,522.84 and approximately $1,347.00 worth of Unify was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Unify has traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Unify alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.02 or 0.00550934 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00010579 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000917 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000526 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003310 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Unify Coin Profile

UNIFY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 14th, 2017. Unify’s total supply is 18,185,085 coins. The Reddit community for Unify is /r/UnifyCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Unify’s official website is www.unify.today. Unify’s official Twitter account is @unifycrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Unify

Unify can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, CoinExchange, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unify directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unify should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unify using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Unify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unify and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.