Unilever (AMS:UNIA) Given a €59.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Unilever (AMS:UNIA) has been given a €59.00 ($69.41) price target by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

UNIA has been the subject of a number of other reports. HSBC set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on Unilever and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on Unilever and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on Unilever and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on Unilever and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on Unilever and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €50.63 ($59.56).

Unilever has a one year low of €42.10 ($49.53) and a one year high of €52.29 ($61.52).

Unilever N.V. is a fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company. The Company’s segments include Personal Care, which primarily includes sales of skin care and hair care products, deodorants and oral care products; Foods, which primarily includes sales of soups, bouillons, sauces, snacks, mayonnaise, salad dressings, margarines and spreads; Home Care, which primarily includes sales of home care products, such as powders, liquids and capsules, soap bars and a range of cleaning products, and Refreshment, which primarily includes sales of ice cream and tea-based beverages.

