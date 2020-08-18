Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB) Director Sells $150,780.00 in Stock

Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB) Director Michael W. Clarke sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total transaction of $150,780.00.

Shares of NYSE:AUB traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,315. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.65. Union Bankshares Corporation has a 52 week low of $18.55 and a 52 week high of $40.20.

Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $173.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.04 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AUB. Stephens upgraded Union Bankshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Raymond James downgraded Union Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Union Bankshares in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Union Bankshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Compass Point raised Union Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Union Bankshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Union Bankshares by 14.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,640,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,837,000 after purchasing an additional 331,857 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Union Bankshares by 1.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,976,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,771,000 after buying an additional 26,740 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Bankshares by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,182,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,893,000 after buying an additional 89,530 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Union Bankshares by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 846,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,543,000 after buying an additional 199,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Bankshares by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 801,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,558,000 after acquiring an additional 7,075 shares in the last quarter.

Union Bankshares Company Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

