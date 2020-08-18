United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Short Interest Down 14.0% in May

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,060,000 shares, a drop of 14.0% from the April 30th total of 3,560,000 shares. Approximately 7.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 728,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Shares of UTHR stock opened at $110.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 7.43 and a quick ratio of 7.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.82. United Therapeutics has a one year low of $75.58 and a one year high of $127.79.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41. The business had revenue of $362.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.97 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 30.04%. United Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.63 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. TheStreet lowered United Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $85.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised United Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.67.

In other United Therapeutics news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.91, for a total value of $1,159,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,327.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.86, for a total value of $3,685,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,245,800.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 239,110 shares of company stock worth $28,491,296 over the last three months. 10.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC raised its position in United Therapeutics by 696.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in United Therapeutics by 139.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in United Therapeutics by 198.3% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

