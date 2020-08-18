UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Shares Purchased by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,294 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $14,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 253.7% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 145 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 132 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 400 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 118.8% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 210 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UNH. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $293.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $338.46.

NYSE:UNH traded down $3.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $316.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,507,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,650,378. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1-year low of $187.72 and a 1-year high of $324.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $305.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $285.43. The company has a market cap of $301.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.71.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.28 by $1.84. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The business had revenue of $62.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 59,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.04, for a total transaction of $18,119,044.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 909,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,117,475.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John F. Rex sold 22,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.43, for a total transaction of $6,839,126.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,684,750.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,186 shares of company stock valued at $36,658,101 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

See Also: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.