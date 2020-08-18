Unum Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:UMRX) Major Shareholder Acquires $1,136,520.00 in Stock

Unum Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:UMRX) major shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par acquired 451,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,136,520.00. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

UMRX stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.71. 484,561 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,358,132. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.92 million, a PE ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 4.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.00. Unum Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $0.29 and a 52-week high of $3.72.

Get Unum Therapeutics alerts:

Unum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UMRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.03). Unum Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 96.84% and a negative return on equity of 87.78%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Unum Therapeutics Inc will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

UMRX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Unum Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $1.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th.

Unum Therapeutics Company Profile

Unum Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes immunotherapy products for cancer. The company is developing ACTR707 used in combination with rituximab, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with relapsed or refractory CD20+ non-Hodgkin lymphoma (r/r NHL).

Read More: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.