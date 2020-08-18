Urban Outfitters (URBN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 25th. Analysts expect Urban Outfitters to post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($1.15). Urban Outfitters had a positive return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. The company had revenue of $588.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Urban Outfitters to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

URBN opened at $19.80 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.77. Urban Outfitters has a 52 week low of $12.28 and a 52 week high of $31.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -495.00 and a beta of 1.30.

In related news, General Counsel Azeez Hayne sold 11,501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $230,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 23,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 30.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on URBN. B. Riley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.15.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

