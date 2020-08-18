US Bancorp DE Acquires 792,627 Shares of Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL)

US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,907,181 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 792,627 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 0.56% of Mylan worth $46,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mylan during the 2nd quarter worth $182,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of Mylan by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 34,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Mylan by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 117,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after buying an additional 11,397 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Mylan by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 326,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,249,000 after buying an additional 153,900 shares during the period. Finally, Rampart Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mylan by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 9,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 5,290 shares during the period. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MYL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Mylan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Mylan from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Mylan in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mylan from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Mylan from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Shares of MYL stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,400,833. Mylan NV has a 1-year low of $12.75 and a 1-year high of $23.11. The company has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.92.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. Mylan had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mylan NV will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

Mylan Company Profile

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

