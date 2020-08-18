US Bancorp DE Cuts Stock Holdings in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 153,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,199 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $29,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 280.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,505,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,607,000 after buying an additional 2,584,451 shares in the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 5,899.3% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,505,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 488.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,921,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,174,000 after buying an additional 1,595,125 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,476,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,277,000 after buying an additional 1,419,618 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 127.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,272,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,105,000 after buying an additional 1,271,544 shares during the last quarter. 55.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $145.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $158.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.05.

In other news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 44,862 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total value of $9,286,434.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,201 shares in the company, valued at $15,773,607. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.72, for a total transaction of $1,003,600.00. Insiders sold 54,595 shares of company stock worth $11,235,932 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

EL stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $213.90. The stock had a trading volume of 5,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,478. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.64. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $137.01 and a 52-week high of $220.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $76.35 billion, a PE ratio of 60.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.78.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

