US Bancorp DE Sells 16,095 Shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

US Bancorp DE cut its position in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 794,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,095 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.06% of Mondelez International worth $40,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth $233,120,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,208,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503,118 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,705,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,792,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041,195 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,190,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 143.9% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,102,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830,700 shares in the last quarter. 75.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

MDLZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Mondelez International from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group upped their target price on Mondelez International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Mondelez International from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on Mondelez International from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.24.

In other news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,160,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $64,495,548.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,727 shares in the company, valued at $707,112.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total value of $55,930,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,876,741 shares of company stock worth $160,211,881 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $56.48. 57,351 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,536,122. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.62. Mondelez International Inc has a 1 year low of $41.19 and a 1 year high of $59.96.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.