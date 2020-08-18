US Bancorp DE Sells 4,014 Shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,014 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Linde were worth $41,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Linde by 0.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,610,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,354,610,000 after buying an additional 40,175 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Linde by 54.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,112,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,755,173,000 after buying an additional 3,585,367 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Linde by 8.8% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,260,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,602,113,000 after buying an additional 750,451 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Linde by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,172,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,586,846,000 after buying an additional 195,514 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Linde by 12.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,719,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,509,457,000 after buying an additional 949,256 shares during the period. 76.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Linde from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. HSBC downgraded Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Linde from $205.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Cfra decreased their target price on Linde from $245.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.11.

Shares of Linde stock traded down $1.23 on Tuesday, reaching $247.20. The company had a trading volume of 11,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,706,497. The firm has a market cap of $130.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $236.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.87. Linde PLC has a 1 year low of $146.71 and a 1 year high of $251.36.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 8.37%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Linde PLC will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.963 dividend. This represents a $3.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.45%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

