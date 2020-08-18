US Bancorp DE Trims Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 326,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,557 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.10% of Deere & Company worth $51,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in Deere & Company by 662.5% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. William Blair upgraded Deere & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $145.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.27.

In other news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 9,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,833,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,009,940. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 10,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,936,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,131 shares in the company, valued at $11,183,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,051 shares of company stock worth $5,061,845. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DE stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $192.73. The stock had a trading volume of 9,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,262,955. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $106.14 and a twelve month high of $195.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $172.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.33.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.49. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.52 EPS. Deere & Company’s revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 30.58%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

