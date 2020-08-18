USDK (USDK) Trading 0.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 18th. During the last seven days, USDK has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. USDK has a market cap of $28.54 million and $17.47 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDK token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00008300 BTC on exchanges including OKEx, Coinall and OKCoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002524 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008336 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00134414 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $218.45 or 0.01816815 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00192273 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000904 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000240 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00135170 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000160 BTC.

About USDK

USDK’s launch date was June 3rd, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 tokens. USDK’s official website is www.oklink.com. USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink.

Buying and Selling USDK

USDK can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall, OKCoin and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

