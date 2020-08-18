Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU) Short Interest Up 17.1% in April

Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a growth of 17.1% from the April 15th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ VALU opened at $28.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Value Line has a 52 week low of $18.40 and a 52 week high of $36.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, July 27th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 24th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VALU. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Value Line during the fourth quarter worth about $617,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Value Line by 46.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in Value Line by 23.8% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 18,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Value Line by 381.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Value Line by 109.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Value Line from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th.

Value Line Company Profile

Value Line, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications primarily in the United States. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), options, and convertible securities.

