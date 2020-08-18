VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) Short Interest Down 17.6% in April

VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 49,100 shares, a decline of 17.6% from the April 15th total of 59,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 19.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BBH traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $163.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,821. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $166.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.55. VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $112.03 and a 1 year high of $178.10.

Separately, ValuEngine cut VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

