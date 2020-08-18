Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,300 shares, a decline of 70.2% from the July 15th total of 145,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 199,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF stock opened at $80.60 on Tuesday. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $60.02 and a 52 week high of $83.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.55.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.278 per share. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. This is a boost from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 3rd.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.