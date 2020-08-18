Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) is O Dell Group LLC’s 8th Largest Position

O Dell Group LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 180,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,607 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF comprises 4.8% of O Dell Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. O Dell Group LLC owned 0.08% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $9,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGK. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1,750.0% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 202.0% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the first quarter valued at $41,000.

NYSEARCA:VGK traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $54.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,089,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,275,158. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $36.29 and a 12-month high of $59.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.74.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

