Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Shares Acquired by Estate Counselors LLC

Estate Counselors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares during the quarter. Estate Counselors LLC owned 0.08% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF worth $5,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 246.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 41.6% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VGIT traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.51. 567,207 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 921,284. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.81. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $65.69 and a 12-month high of $70.86.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Recommended Story: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.