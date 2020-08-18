Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) Position Lessened by Estate Counselors LLC

Estate Counselors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 68.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,900 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC owned 0.37% of Vanguard Materials ETF worth $5,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 468.1% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Proequities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period.

Vanguard Materials ETF stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $134.75. 47,631 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,658. The business has a fifty day moving average of $128.46 and a 200 day moving average of $116.90. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 1-year low of $81.10 and a 1-year high of $136.30.

Vanguard Materials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

