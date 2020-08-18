Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth (NASDAQ:VTWG) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth (NASDAQ:VTWG) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decline of 57.8% from the July 30th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ VTWG traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $164.96. 9,967 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,778. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth has a 12 month low of $94.30 and a 12 month high of $166.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $155.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.78.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.