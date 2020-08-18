Vanguard Russell 3000 (NASDAQ:VTHR) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Russell 3000 (NASDAQ:VTHR) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, an increase of 202.4% from the July 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

VTHR opened at $153.53 on Tuesday. Vanguard Russell 3000 has a 52-week low of $97.77 and a 52-week high of $154.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $146.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.14.

