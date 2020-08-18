Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 111,400 shares, an increase of 317.2% from the July 15th total of 26,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,416,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF stock opened at $62.10 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $60.05 and a 52 week high of $62.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.99.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VGSH. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 1,412.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 4,058.7% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 3,044 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 19,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 9,640 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,849,000. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,447,000.

About Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

