Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 986,900 shares, an increase of 21.8% from the May 31st total of 810,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 885,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

VTIP stock opened at $50.82 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $46.38 and a 1-year high of $50.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.68.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 571.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 3,512.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter.

