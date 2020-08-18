Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Position Trimmed by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,616 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $39,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 594,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,826,000 after purchasing an additional 28,311 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 129.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,536 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,473,000 after buying an additional 3,273 shares in the last quarter.

VOO stock traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $309.56. The company had a trading volume of 42,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,670,040. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $200.55 and a 1 year high of $311.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $296.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $277.10.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

