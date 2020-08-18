Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC) Short Interest Down 11.5% in May

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a decline of 11.5% from the April 30th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $141,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund by 425.8% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Finally, Lucia Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $229,000.

Shares of VTC stock opened at $92.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.70. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund has a 12 month low of $68.58 and a 12 month high of $94.93.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.208 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%.

