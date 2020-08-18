Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Bought by Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,662 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,873 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000.

Shares of VTV stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.56. 66,439 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,762,319. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.94. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $75.55 and a twelve month high of $121.71.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

