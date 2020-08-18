Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. Sells 965 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 965 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 3.6% of Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $5,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 644.4% during the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 49.3% in the second quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period.

Shares of IWM traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $156.39. The company had a trading volume of 14,623,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,484,180. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.91. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.69 and a fifty-two week high of $170.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

